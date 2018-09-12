ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say two victims were shot at the MetroLink station Wednesday night.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m.
Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived.
One witness told News 4 she head multiple shots.
"There were so many shots. It just kept going and at some point you just think it is going to stop and people are running. So I am just laying on the ground waiting to get shot," the witness said.
She was not hit but others near her were. She stayed calm and listened to the gunfire while on the ground.
"It just kept and going. Then people are running and this lady was hit. She was not even screaming, she was just sitting there with babies on either side of her," the witness said.
She said she does not feel safe at the Delmar station.
"I hate this station, I don't like coming to this station. Why? Because they all congregate here. This is the place to be and hangout and now I know why, they just like to shoot at each other," said the witness
Neither buses or trains were stopping at the station due to police activity for several hours, authorities said, but normal service has since been restored.
News 4 has crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.
