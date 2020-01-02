ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 2020's violent start continued into the second day of January, as two more people were fatally shot Thursday and two others were injured by gunfire.
The violence follows a bloody New Year's Day in which five people were killed.
The first shooting happened nine minutes after the year started in the 4900 block of Lotus. According to police, a man in his teens was shot in the thigh at the location and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Ten minutes later, police were called to a shooting with multiple victims in the area of South Jefferson and Crittenden. Three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Two of the men who were killed were later identified as Shemar Carnell, 24 and Deandre Davis, 21. According to police, three guns were found during the investigation, and the situation wasn't random.
"I want people in the city to know these incidents have their own individual set of circumstances," said SLMPD Chief John Hayden. "We expect to make arrests. I can tell you the one that was most devastating, with three people killed, there was an event going on that drew people to that location."
The third shooting of the night happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Wyoming. According to police, a man in his early 20s was shot in the leg while at a party. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
Another shooting occurred about 40 minutes later in the 5400 block of Genevieve. Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second shooting victim was taken to the hospital.
[Read: Man found slain in North City after telling mom New Year's Day was his lucky day]
The fifth shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid. According to police, Darrell Smith, 36, was found fatally shot in the street.
The final shooting of the day occurred around 8 p.m. at the Crown Food Mart gas station at Natural Bridge and Union. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Police said on New Year's Day 2019, there were no homicides in the City of St. Louis.
Better Family Life's James Clark said he believes what's happening on the street now is a result of ignoring gun violence years ago.
"Now, it's reached a point that is going to start happening more and more frequently. It's going to take on a more destructive face," he said."We are not prepared for what is to come."
Thursday's violence began around 1:30 a.m. when two women were shot at while driving in the 5800 block of Highland.
The women said people in white SUV opened fire on them and one of the women was hit. She was taken to the hospital with a leg wound.
Then around 2 a.m., 33-year-old Johnnie Lee Anderson Jr. was shot to death on Minnesota near Gasconade. Police arrived on scene after a 9-1-1 call but Anderson was dead when they got there.
[Read: Man dies after early morning South City shooting]
Around the same time, a man was shot while driving with three friends near the intersection of Riverview Drive and Spring Garden Drive.
Police say the victim saw a grey sedan drive by, and people inside opened fire on the man's car. He was hit in the leg. The other occupants were unharmed.
Then around noon, the city's seventh fatal shooting happened in the area of Dewey Avenue and Osceola Street.
Police are still investigating the killing, but they believe the incident involved a stolen car which was later recovered. The shooter stayed at the scene and police are not searching for any other suspects.
The incident raises the city's total shooting count to 15 in just two days,, with seven of those shootings resulting in deaths.
Alderman Dan Guenther represents the 9th Ward where two of the shootings happened. He says the explosion of violence is disheartening
"It's frustrating and makes you question where society is right now that we seem to be taking life at a rapid rate with no respect for one another," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.