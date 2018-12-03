JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - After a shortage of wreaths at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, a national group is asking for donations to honor the fallen heroes.
Wreaths Across America is asking for last-minute donations to ensure every headstone has a wreath.
The cemetery, which is a final resting place for our country's heroes, has over 170,000 grave sites but there were only 3,808 wreaths donated.
The last day to donate is Dec. 3.
For more information, click here.
