Short a skater (again), Blues win another behind Walker hat trick

(KMOV.com) -- The Blues have dealt with some unenviable conditions over their last few games, and particularly so in the last two for which the Note has been forced to play short a skater due to various injuries and COVID-related absences.
But when you're hot, you're hot. And right now, under the most unlikely of circumstances, the Blues are hot. Down a forward and with a third-string goaltender, St. Louis defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. It was a defenseman recalled under emergency conditions who shined brightest for the Blues in this one, as Nathan Walker recorded his first-career NHL hat trick.
Nathan Walk3r pic.twitter.com/VAylY1y98f— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021
"It means a lot," goaltender Charlie Lindgren said of Walker's effort Thursday. "I couldn't be happier for the guy, just an unbelievable guy, unbelievable teammate, unbelievable leader. To see him pot three tonight, I'm so proud of him."
Lindgren was a key factor in another unlikely victory for the Note, as he stopped 29 of 31 shots--in fact, he stopped every puck that didn't come off the stick of former Blues forward Robby Fabbri. The 25-year-old Fabbri, who played in St. Louis from 2015 to 2019, notched both of Detroit's goals Thursday against him former team.
With Jordan Binnington on the COVID list and Ville Husso suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' win over the Panthers earlier in the week, Lindgren has been thrust into surprise action. He's handled it as well as could be expected, though, with the Blues winning both games in which he's appeared despite being short a skater in each of them.
Elsewhere for the Blues, Marco Scandella, Ivan Barbashev and Colton Parayko netted goals in Thursday's win, which improved St. Louis to 14-8-4 on the season.
It hasn't been a perfect season for the Blues to this point, but the grit and toughness being displayed by the team with its back against the wall this week offers some confidence that the best might be yet to come for St. Louis this season.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
