ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stores across the St. Louis area were busy Thursday night as shoppers waited in long lines to get doorbuster deals.
Matt Wilson waited two hours outside the Brentwood Best Buy to get a TV he saw advertised for $200.
“It’s cold but there’s a lot of good people out here and we’re just having fun and waiting for the doors to open," said Wilson.
Kohl's and Best Buy were among many stores offering Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving.
“It’s a little ridiculous I mean because it takes away from family but here I am," said Amy Bennett who was shopping with her son at Kohl's.
The manager at the Crestwood Kohl's said the crowd was similar to past years despite the growing popularity of online shopping. He said the rain and cold weather may have deterred some shoppers from waiting in a line outside the store.
