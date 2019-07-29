CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Shoplifting suspects were caught on video being taken into custody by officers Monday.
A News 4 viewer captured the video as two of four suspects were arrested.
Police say the shoplifting suspects sped from the Chestefield Outlet Mall and drove up onto the Monarch Levee Trail to try to get away from officers.
Their vehicle eventually hit one of the gates that blocked the trail.
The four were taken into custody.
