ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shootout at a Benton Park West neighborhood AutoZone ended with a man dead.
Two men were found shot inside the AutoZone at 3230 Gravois around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. One of them, Jerome Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital and later released.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggested Williams, 27, shot at the 25-year-old man following an argument. The victim did return fire. He was taken into custody and released pending further investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
