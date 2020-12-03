ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after two shootings occurred on the same North City street within two hours.
A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2800 block of N. Florissant just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim refused to make a statement but was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
About two hours later, an unidentified man was found shot to death in a grassy median in the 2900 block of N. Florissant. The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the Wednesday night shootings is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
