McKinley Bridge shooting
VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The McKinley Bridge was closed due to an investigation into connected shootings.

Police tell News 4 that someone in a car on the bridge had been shot. Authorities tell News 4 it is connected to a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City Friday morning.

Officers with the Granite City Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office were on scene investigating, but no other information has been made available.

