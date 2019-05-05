ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis stayed busy Sunday with shootings, bringing the total number of people injured by gunfire over the weekend to 19.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he and two women got into an argument with several suspects near 2nd Street and Morgan Street. Gunshots were reportedly fired at the trio of victims from a dark SUV.
Read: Violent Saturday leaves 14 shot, 2 killed in St. Louis
Shortly after the shots were fired, the women fled and were later shot at in the area of Grand and St. Louis Avenue by the same dark SUV. The women were then involved in a crash and taken to the hospital, where they were listed as stable.
A 21-year-old female was shot twice in the leg shortly after 8 p.m. in the Nebraska and Cherokee area. The woman told police she was in a rear parking lot with several people when someone in a silver sedan drove by and fired shots at them. She was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
In addition, police said they were called to three accidental injury shootings Sunday. In each of those cases, the victims told police they accidentally shot themselves.
On the Saturday before, local churches held the first 'Grill to Glory' event in crime-ridden areas with the goal of curbing the city's violence.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, 46 people have been killed so far in 2019. At this time last year, police had recorded 58 homicides.
An earlier count came to 17 total people shot. A recount found there were at least 18 between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
