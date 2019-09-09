ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting victim showed up while crews were battling a vacant house fire in north St. Louis overnight.
A medical unit was on standby while crews were battling the fire on Theodore Avenue near Mimika when a man walked up to the medical unit and said he had been shot around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Police said the man had been shot near Mimika and Sherry, about four blocks away from where the ambulance was stationed for the fire.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. No other information regarding his condition has been released.
Other information pertaining to the fire has not been disclosed.
