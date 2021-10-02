ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shooting victim was found unconscious in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim shot in the head in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O'Fallon neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m.
Police said the victim wasn't conscious or breathing. No information was released on the victim's age or gender. The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.
