NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found on a Metro Bus on Christmas Eve.
Around 10:30 a.m., a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound got on the Metro Bus near Kingshighway and Bircher Blvd.
Police are still trying to figure out where the shooting actually occurred.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
