ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting victim was found dead inside a truck that had slammed into a South City house overnight.
The truck crashed into a home in the 600 block of Robert around midnight. The man had been shot in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting victim’s identity has not been released. No information regarding suspects has been made public. Anyone that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or Homicide Detectives.
