ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting victim was found at the Berkeley Police Department overnight.
News 4 crews were outside of the police department around midnight and saw emergency crews on scene. It appears the person was shot elsewhere and then dropped off at the police station.
The shooting victim’s condition has not been disclosed. No other information has been made available. This story will be updated as details develops.
