ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in north St. Louis Wednesday.
The man was found dead inside a car that had crashed into the fence of the Cavalry Cemetery at N. Calvary and N. Broadway around 11:40 a.m. He had been shot in the torso, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police have not identified the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
