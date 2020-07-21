ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting victim died after being dropped off at a local hospital early Tuesday morning.
According to St. Louis police, the unidentified man was dropped off at an area hospital around 6 a.m. after being shot multiple times. The man was then pronounced dead.
Authorities said it is currently unknown where the man was at when he was fatally shot.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.