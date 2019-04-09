ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Tuesday evening.
A man was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of McMillan around 6:00. Police said he was taken to a hospital but did not have information on his condition.
A suspect was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.