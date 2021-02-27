ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after shooting a man in north St. Louis City's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect shot the man multiple times in the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante around 9:30 p.m. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers found him.
The suspect then shot at officers on the scene but no one was hit. Officers took him into custody.
No other information was released.
