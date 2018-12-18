St. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One victim was transported to a local hospital after a shooting on interstate 270 Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said the shooting happened when the victim was on westbound I-270 approaching Lilac at around 12:45 p.m.
The shooting victim went to the QuikTrip at Lilac and I-270 for help. They were transported to a hospital, but their condition was not known.
KMOV has no information about a suspect at this moment. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.