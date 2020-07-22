ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot inside the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday afternoon, police St. Louis County police told News 4.
Dozens of officers from multiple agencies across the St. Louis area responded to the scene, shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police sources said officers were searching for the suspect - or suspects, who were believed to have run from the mall.
Video and images from the scene show officers from several jurisdictions searching the area. Many officers were seen with their guns drawn.
The conditions of the two people shot were not immediately released.
Mall security said they had been informed there was no longer a threat inside the mall, and are expected to lift a lock-down store-by-store.
