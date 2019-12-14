ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shooting was reported during a robbery attempt in the garage of the St. Louis Galleria Saturday.
Richmond Heights police said a victim was shot during the robbery around 11:45 a.m.
While details remain unclear, the victim was transported to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police inside the Galleria had the Lids store taped off. The connection between the Lids store and the shooting in the garage is not known.
News 4 crews saw several evidence markers on the second floor near the breezeway to the garage and several businesses closed their doors.
The Galleria remains open to shoppers.
This is a breaking situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.