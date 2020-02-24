MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are dead, including the alleged gunman, in a shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center, a police source told News 4.
Dozens of emergency crews responded to the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night. Witnesses reported hearing numerous shots fired.
Crews were called to the facility around 8:15 p.m. Monday.
A witness told News 4 that she at the facility when she heard gunshots. She said people ran to hide in a closet in the fitness center.
"We heard about five to six shots go off and we all started running toward the closest fitness room and dispersed throughout the closets," a witness told News 4.
The Maryland Heights Community Center is at 2300 McKelvey Road.
No other information has been released yet.
Witnesses describe the scene
A man named Doug, who only wanted to use his first name, said about 30 people ran to his home screaming for help.
"They were screaming saying please let me in. People just started walking through the front door. People with towels on their heads that came out of the pool. Some people had workout gear on. There were all kinds of people, adults and children," Doug said. "I felt like I was protecting them."
Sangie Pannl was inside near the ellipticals when he said he heard shooting sounds.
"They asked us to go around and hide somewhere. The guy came inside and started shooting. I saw the exit and I came outside. But our friends are still inside," Pannl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.