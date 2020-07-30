ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting in St. Clair County.
St. Clair County Sherriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of E. Brookhaven Drive just south of Collinsville just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Few details regarding the shooting have been released, but officials confirmed to News 4 that one person was rushed to the hospital.
This story will be updated as information develops.
