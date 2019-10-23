JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jennings.
St. Louis County police said they were called to the scene in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place in Jennings shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting has a stretch of West Florissant closed.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
