OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of southbound I-170 were closed Monday afternoon near Olive Blvd as police investigated a shooting that apparently happened on the interstate.
The shooting happened after 3:00 p.m. News 4 crews on the scene report a dark-colored SUV is on the highway with bullet holes seen in the passenger-side window.
Olivette police said a victim of the shooting was transported to a hospital. There was no information on what led to the shooting.
Traffic was backed up nearly to Interstate 70. There's no word how long the road will remain closed.
