EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East St. Louis overnight.
At 1 a.m., a person was found shot and killed near 14th Street and Trendley. News 4 crews spotted several shell casings on the ground as investigators comb the area for evidence.
Limited details about the shooting has been released.
