SEATTLE -- Authorities said at least one person was killed and seven others shot, including a 9-year-old boy, in a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.
KOMO-TV reports that a woman was killed in the shooting near Westlake mall in a heavily trafficked area of downtown.
A hospital spokesperson said those rushed to the hospital are: a 55-year-old woman who is critically injured, a 9-year-old boy in serious condition, a 35-year-old man in stable condition, a 21-year-old man in stable condition, and a 34-year-old man also in stable condition. A 49-year-old man who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital.
Police Chief Carmen Best said there were "multiple" shooters involved, but didn't elaborate further. Police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between at least two suspects.
Police were called to 3rd Avenue and Pine Street around 5:30 p.m.
This is the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.
