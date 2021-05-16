BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Detectives are investigating a late Saturday night shooting in Brentwood.
Detectives responded to a parking lot on South Brentwood Blvd near the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill around 11:30 p.m. where they found a person shot and killed. Witnesses said they heard several about six gunshots and saw the body on the ground.
No additional information has been released. News 4 is working to obtain more information.
