ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman who was arrested after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis home overnight will not be charged.
The man was found with puncture wounds in a home in the 4400 block of Ashland just before 2 a.m. Friday. He was later identified as 38-year-old Stephon Cochran.
A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody in relation to Cochran's death. But prosecutors refused charges, citing self-defense.
