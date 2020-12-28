ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man’s overnight shooting death marks a grim milestone in the City of St. Louis.
The man was found shot to death in the 3400 block of Goodfellow just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. A News 4 photographer at the scene noted that investigators seemed focused on a wooded area behind the Hillvale Apartments.
The homicide marks the 260th in St. Louis in 2020, the most since 1993 when 267 homicides occurred.
No other details have been released.
