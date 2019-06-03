HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another was injured during a late-night shooting in Hillsdale.
St. Louis County police officials said officers from Hillsdale and the North County Police Cooperative were called to the 2100 block of Crescent Avenue, where an annual neighborhood party was taking place, around 10 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the front yard of a home. He was later pronounced dead.
A second shooting victim, described as a 42-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital shortly after, police said. That man suffered a non-life-threatening wound.
Following the double shooting, the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit was called to lead the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.