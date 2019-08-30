HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot at a Hazelwood apartment complex overnight.
The man was shot in the leg at the complex in the 8700 block of Sieloff Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday. His injury was described by officials as non-life threatening.
No suspects are currently in custody.
No other information has been disclosed.
