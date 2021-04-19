ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – More than a thousand packets of an illegally imported supplement that contains the active ingredient in Viagra were seized by the border patrol in St. Louis, authorities say.

Shipment bust in Ohio reveals $1.2 million worth of Viagra was headed to Florissant A shipment was headed from Ohio to north St. Louis County and a bust revealed it was more than $1 million worth of Viagra.

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,176 packets of Leopard Miracle Honey that they say was in a shipment heading to someone in Hazelwood. The packets were laced with sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

The packets were in a shipment labeled “Food Supplement Sample.” Authorities estimate the value of the pills to be $5,600. It comes several months after a shipment of Viagra going from Ohio to Florissant was busted by authorities. That shipment was worth more than $1 million.