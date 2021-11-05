CDC advisers to vote on giving Covid-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Millions of child-size doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are being shipped from the company's facilities to distribution centers across the country. A person receives their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California on August 7.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced its COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children ages 5-11 will be put on pause next Monday due to shipment delays.

The department already had 300 vaccine appointments for children this Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center that will not be affected. Health officials said they originally planned to give more children shots on Monday, but that process is now delayed.

Health officials said in a statement that the state told them to expect more shots delivered early next week. 

"Until we have those doses in hand, we will not schedule any appointments for patients 5-11," the statement said. 

The department will announce when it has more doses, the statement said. Appointments will be reopened at that time.

