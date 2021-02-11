FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A shipment was headed from Ohio to north St. Louis County and a bust revealed it was more than $1 million worth of Viagra.
The shipment was headed to a person in Florissant when the bust happened in Cincinnati. Agents say they found more than 17,000 pills and the boxes were labeled as "herbal pasta."
