SHILOH (KMOV.com) -- Two men robbed a cashier at gunpoint at a Circle K in Shiloh, Illinois Tuesday night, police said.
Police released pictures of the two suspects and their vehicle during the robbery. One of the pictures shows a suspect pointing a gun inside the store.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle K on 105 South Main Street. Police said one of the suspects demanded money from the cashier while the other held the door open during the robbery.
The cashier was not injured in the robbery. The suspects' vehicle, police said, appears to be a dark, small passenger vehicle.
Detectives are looking for the suspects and asked anyone with information to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
