EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Shiloh, Illinois man is facing charges in connection with a chase that ended as an officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis on Saturday morning.
Phillip Smith is charged with felony possession/use of a firearm, aggravated fleeing police and driving on a suspended license.
The shooting occurred near the 1500 block of Baker Street around 11:30 a.m.
Police say East St. Louis officers tried to pull over Smith for a traffic violation, but he did stop, leading the officers on a pursuit.
Smith hit a railroad crossing gate and his car became disabled in the 1500 block of Baker before he got out of the car and ran, police say.
While running, police say he dropped a gun and picked it back up. Officers say they gave commands to him to drop the gun, but he ignored them.
Police say in fear for their lives, the officers fired shots, hitting Smith. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.