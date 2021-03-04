WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt offered several updates on the club’s upcoming pitching plans Thursday as the St. Louis hurlers continue to prepare for the approaching season.
Flamethrowers ready for Thursday under the lights
According to the Cardinals' pitching plan for Thursday night against the Astros, the game’s starter Carlos Martinez will be followed by Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera out of the bullpen.
The two flamethrowers had success last year as relievers for St. Louis, but will continue to stretch out on the periphery of the starting rotation competition Thursday. Each is scheduled to throw two innings Thursday night.
Martinez’s recent experience in the Caribbean Series could conceivably position him to throw more than the two innings that Cardinals starters have been allotted this turn through the rotation. Shildt, however, said he’ll keep Martinez locked into that club-standard length Thursday night.
Martinez might be as stretched out as anyone in the Cardinals rotation mix, but will look to maximize his opportunity in a shorter burst Thursday.
Kim in a good spot
Shildt wanted to emphatically allay concerns over the notion that the struggles on the mound for left-handed starter Kwang Hyun Kim Wednesday were related to any sort of physical issue for the 32-year-old pitcher.
When asked whether he had caught up with KK since the outing that saw Kim retire only two batters of the eight he faced, the Cardinals manager assured that the lefty was on a good trajectory for this point in the spring.
“He recovered fine,” Shildt said. “He’s still gotta play catch today, but any suggestion that KK didn’t feel good yesterday are erroneous. He checked out normally. Felt good. Actually might have felt too good, he had a lot of movement on the ball. Feels good and is ready to take that next step. He’s a real pro so he knows what that looks like for him to get going and get our season started. I mean, that’s what it’s really about.
“Looks good, feels good, ready to move forward.”
Mikolas on track for weekend bullpen
After being pushed back from a previously planned simulated game appearance Monday, Miles Mikolas is on track to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Shildt said Thursday.
Mikolas is looking to make his return to the mound following the flexor tendon repair surgery he underwent in August. The Cardinals have brought him along slowly this spring, but Shildt stated Thursday that the right-hander has felt good playing catch in recent days, and is progressing through the steps of his throwing program as he looks to rejoin the Cardinals’ rotation.
Gant to start Friday, Flaherty to pitch on the back fields
Jack Flaherty’s next outing will take place not in a stadium, but on the back fields at the Astros complex at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Friday. Shildt said that the decision was made in part because Flaherty’s schedule would have lined him up to face the same team—the Nationals—for three consecutive starts this spring. He got the nod in the Grapefruit League Opener against Washington on Sunday.
Though Shildt said the three straight appearances against the Nats wouldn’t have been a big deal for Flaherty, this alignment will allow for John Gant to get an opportunity to start the Grapefruit League game Friday.
“It’s really a win for everybody,” Shildt said of the scheduling plans. Gant has expressed his desire to pitch out of the Cardinals starting rotation this season, so Friday should be a welcomed opportunity for the 28-year-old righty.
Flaherty will face the Astros in the B-game Friday, which is slated to take place around 3 p.m. Eastern. Because the Astros and Nationals share a complex in West Palm, it’s a nice fit for the Cardinals to get more valuable innings for their pitchers during a spring training that has seen its Grapefruit League schedule shortened from its usual amount due to COVID travel protocols.
