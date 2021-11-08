ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Nearly a month after leaving the team due "philosophical differences," former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been named a finalist for NL Manager of Year.
Shildt guided the Redbirds to a 90-72 record and the second National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals were sputtering around .500 until they won 17 games in a row in September. The team lost to Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card game.
Days after parting ways with the Cardinals, Mike Shildt thanked the organization on his "very blessed 18-year career."
Shildt was named NL Manager of the Year in 2019, after the Cardinals won the NL Central and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and San Francisco's Gabe Kapler were also named finalists for this year's award.
In another announcement Monday, outfielder Dylan Carlson was named a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year.
The NL Rookie of the Year Award winner will be announced Nov. 15. The Manager of the Year winner will be announced the next day.
