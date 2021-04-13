ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — In the bottom of the fifth inning Monday night at Busch Stadium, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was caught between a rock and a hard place.
The rock? Cardinals starting pitchers haven’t pulled their weight, putting undue strain on the club’s bullpen through the first nine games of the season.
The hard place? An inconsistent offense that looks great on the days where it’s got the cruise control set, but has occasionally found itself in need of a jump start.
You were left to wonder whether the key was even in the ignition for the St. Louis lineup Monday in the early going against Nationals starter Erick Fedde—by the way, what’s a nice way of saying ‘Guy They Probably Should Have Shelled’? Because, with all due respect, that was Fedde. He carried a 27.00 ERA into Monday after getting roughed up by the Braves in his season debut. His ERA across five MLB seasons stood at 5.29.
This should have been a smash spot for the Redbirds. Instead, the Cardinals resorted to multiple bunts in the same inning just to scratch across a run against the Washington starter. In their third straight loss, the Cardinals fell to the Nationals Monday, 5-2.
After Fedde retired the first six Cardinals he faced, Matt Carpenter led off the third inning with a less-than-stellar bunt against the shift. Carpenter failed to get the baseball past Fedde on the mound, and was saved only by the fact that Fedde sailed the throw to first base. Officially, Carpenter was awarded a single to break out of his 0-for-the-season streak.
Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant then bunted Carpenter to second base to extend the small-ball session. Tommy Edman completed the Whitey Ball-sanctioned triangle when he executed a nice piece of situational hitting to produce the two-out RBI.
But when the Cardinals had their next realistic scoring chance against Fedde in the fifth, Shildt faced his difficult choice: Let Gant bat for himself with two on and one out—or pull the trigger on a pinch-hitter to take your best shot at breaking the 1-1 tie.
Ultimately, their best chance at a rally fizzled as the Cardinals generously offered a free out to the opposition, as Shildt left Gant in the game for another sacrifice bunt situation. He converted, but left no wiggle room for the next man up, Edman, who couldn’t secure his second two-out hit in a row to put the Cardinals on the board.
To ratchet up the scrutiny on Shildt’s move to stick with his starter, Gant proceeded to allow the heart of the Nationals order—Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber—to reach base consecutively in the top of the sixth. The finishing blow was an RBI double by Schwarber that knocked Gant from the game before he could record an out in the inning.
Giovanny Gallegos—who would have made plenty of sense to start the sixth with a fresh slate had Gant been lifted for a pinch-hitter—navigated the rest of the inning while permitting only one inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly. But the two-fold damage had been done—and the Cardinals manager knew it.
“Today was me not doing a good enough job for our club to put them in position,” Shildt said. “My job is to put them in position. Players win games, managers avoid losing games. And I didn’t do my part today in that decision.”
One could understand the desire to get Gant through another inning, perhaps even two, given the recent stress on the Cardinals bullpen. In discussing the decision after the game, Shildt laid out the factors running through his mind the moment he rendered it.
“I’m not going to tell you it was the right decision. I’ll tell you the thought process behind it, but I’m not going to sit here and spin it for you,” Shildt said. “A lot of variables into that decision, clearly. We haven’t gotten a lot of length out of our starters. We’ve got a guy who’s pitching well. He’s got plenty of pitches to go pitch the sixth. He’s already got a bunt down. We feel good about Tommy being able to take a good at-bat. He gets it successfully, we’ve got a base hit. That’s a two-run lead.”
Though Shildt conceded the mistake, it’s worth exploring why the move was accurately considered as such.
Let alone the pitching situation for a moment. From an offensive perspective, it’s simply bad baseball strategy to give your opponent the second out of an inning in that spot. Over the course of the history of the game, you decrease your run expectancy no matter how you slice it when you voluntarily go from runners on first and second, and one out—to runners on second and third with two outs. That’s true whether measuring by odds to score a given number of runs or by the average runs scored for each scenario.
In making the decision they did—assuming the successful execution of the sacrifice bunt, which ultimately did occur by Gant—the Cardinals willingly went from 0.908 expected runs in the inning, to 0.570, and from a 42% chance to score at least one run in the inning to a 27% chance of doing so.
That’s all before you get into the weeds from the pitching perspective. Should Gant have been reasonably expected to successfully navigate the meat of the Washington lineup for the third time on the night? Gant hasn’t been an especially splits-oriented pitcher throughout his career, but his numbers are slightly worse against left-handed hitters—all three of which he was scheduled to face in that sixth inning. Opposing lefties have a .726 OPS against Gant in his career, compared to .659 for righties.
Though Gant’s pitch count was within the realm of the reasonable to justify the decision, the rest of the underlying numbers probably weren’t.
“We had Cabby available for one,” Shildt said, acknowledging Genesis Cabrera could have been another option for that spot. “We’re trying not to rely too much on our bullpen. But it wasn’t a great match-up for Johnny to go back out even though his stuff was good.”
Even after the ill-fated circumstances of the middle innings, the Cardinals had other opportunities to fight their way back into the game. Yadier Molina rose to the occasion just as the crowd had begun to chant his name in the bottom of the sixth, launching a long home run to the opposite field. But Gallegos gave the run back on an Andrew Stevenson solo shot in the seventh. A tough start to the season for Andrew Miller continued in the eighth as he allowed four base runners and an earned run without recording an out.
The bullpen has thrived for the Cardinals in the team's wins, but it has contributed to their downfall in losses. Such inconsistency is understandable given the workload the unit has been asked to carry, as the club's starters simply aren't getting the job done. Their collective starters' ERA is 6.44 through 10 games, dead-last in MLB. Cardinals reliever have also logged more innings than their starters, with Jack Flaherty representing the only Cardinal starter to make it through six innings in a game this season. Offensively, the Cardinals have averaged just 3.25 runs per game over their past four. Monday, the St. Louis lineup struck out 11 times and didn’t maximize its rare scoring opportunities.
So it’s true—Mike Shildt didn’t push the right buttons in Monday’s loss. Clearly, though, the Cardinals issues at present run beyond the scope of one poor strategic decision by their manager.
