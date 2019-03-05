TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Following a nearly two-month investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's office arrested five suspects in connection with a string of related crimes.
On Jan. 29, officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Charwood Estates Dr. in Lincoln County after receiving a tip. Once there, detectives entered the home to conduct a search after getting permission from the homeowner.
The owner told police that 43-year-old Michael Branigan was inside and might be carrying a handgun. Police said Branigan was seen putting a methamphetamine pipe to his mouth while a woman lit it.
Also inside the house were 35-year-old Stephen Loddeke and 30-year-old Jesse Cross.
Two guns, drug paraphernalia, more methamphetamine, scales and micro baggies was found inside the home, according to the sheriff's department.
While monitoring jail calls on Feb. 8, detectives reportedly observed Branigan and 25-year-old Jacob Shinstock coach Jesse Cross to open a Wells Fargo account over the phone so they could send her checks. Detectives said Shinstock then instructed Cross to open another account at a local bank and use the Wells Fargo checks to withdraw $1,500.
Branigan got back onto the phone and told Cross "to do this to get him out of jail."
Cross was arrested shortly after on a warrant while in the sheriff's office lobby.
On Feb. 11, Troy detectives arrested a 38-year-old man who stated Branigan fired shots at him and three others while inside a car near a home in the 3000 block of Creek Road in Moscow Mills. The man said the group arrived to the home to get items that belonged to one of the passengers, officials said.
While sitting in the driveway, Branigan allegedly ran out of the home and told the 38-year-old to give him his money at gunpoint. The victim told deputies Branigan fired a round at the victim's car as he was fleeing the area.
Detectives located a bullet that struck the driver side front tire lodged inside.
Ten days later, investigators searched the home on Creek Road and found home surveillance video. The video allegedly showed Branigan and a woman, later identified 22-year-old Abigail Smith, attempting to rob the victims.
Smith was also reportedly seen trying to slash the tire and opening the car door to pull one of the victims out.
After reviewing the video while at the Lincoln County jail, Branigan confessed to the robbery attempt and said he sucker-punched the victim on a prior occasion.
Sheriff's officials said Smith arrived to the Lincoln County jail to visit an inmate on Feb. 25 before she spoke with detectives about the robbery. While speaking to the inmate, Branigan, who was nearby, took the phone away from the inmate and told Smith to run. Branigan told her that detectives had video of the robbery.
Smith fled the scene to a family member's residence in Troy, Mo. Deputies later found Smith and brought her in to be questioned.
Sheriff's deputies said Smith confessed to her role in the robbery.
Prosecutors charged Branigan with a slew of charges including four counts of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action, hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.
Smith was charged with attempted robbery, assault, and armed criminal action.
Shinstock was charged with conspiracy to steal while Loddeke was charged with delivery of controlled substance.
