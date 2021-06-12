ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Evictions are slowly happening again in St. Louis City. Sheriff Vernon Betts said his deputies found themselves seizing several high-powered weapons and ammunition from an apartment unit they were evicting Thursday.
“It’s been pretty contentious,” Betts said.
A team of two were executing two evictions at two separate units at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Delmar. When they got to the first tenant, Betts says the tenant became combative and made threats. Deputies found a gun and called for backup. Betts said the man then tried stopping deputies from evicting the second unit.
Inside the second unit, deputies found several guns and ammunition. One of the weapons was presumed to be a stolen law enforcement training gun. News 4 found those weapons are only issued to law enforcement agencies.
Since they’ve started resuming evictions, they’re finding more homes with high-powered weapons in situations where tensions are already high. The sheriff blames moratorium confusion on why evictions and rent collections have been increasingly hostile this year.
“It seems like due to the pandemic and the number of people who are out there and the misunderstanding as to when the moratorium is over and when it’s not over,” he said.
The ATF is investigating and took serial numbers from the weapons found to see if they’ve been used in any other crimes. Right now, the sheriff’s office is executing evictions related to nuisance, drugs, or orders granted by a judge prior to April 15. All evictions will resume by June 30.
