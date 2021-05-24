ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Chaotic is how Washington Ave. residents are describing out-of-control party-goers from Saturday night.

“Wow, I can’t believe this was happening on the other side of my building,” said resident Taylor Porter.

Videos show people dancing on top of St. Louis police car on Washington Avenue Social media videos circulating online show large crowds gathering outside on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning as bars were closing on the busy street in Downtown St. Louis.

According to 911 logs, there were calls for shots fired, officers in need of aid and disturbances on Washington Ave. between 15th and 18th Streets. A resident shared video with News 4 showing numerous police cars responding to the incidents. Other social media videos show people dancing in the street and several standing and jumping on top of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) vehicle.

Police shared video and body camera footage of the incident, which they said started as they were called to disperse a large party from the rooftop of an apartment building. A citywide officer in need of aid call was issued as an officer was inside the patrol car as the mob danced, kicked and stomped on top. St. Louis police released the video, asking for information on any of the suspects.

St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts tells News 4 he met with his Chief of Staff Monday about the possibility of returning his deputies to Washington Ave. for weekend patrols. Between October 2020 - April 2021, deputies were extra eyes for SLMPD, who needed the help because of understaffing concerns.

“We’ve taken guns off of folks, we’ve stopped fights, we’ve stopped the spinning around in the street with the cars,” Betts said.

Betts says because their detail was approved by former Mayor Lyda Krewson, they stopped patrolling Washington Ave. on weekends when Mayor Tishaura Jones was elected. Betts believes if his deputies were still working weekends, their presence could have aided in dispersing of the crowd.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Jones’ office to see if they’ll consider bringing deputies back to Washington Ave. A spokesperson says they are looking into this.

Jones released the following statement Monday: