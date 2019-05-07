LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 72-year-old Lincoln County man is accused of selling drugs.
John Vohsen was allegedly dealing the strong narcotics out of his home on Maple Street in Hawk Point.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said detectives saw a vehicle pull into the residence, stay a few minutes and leave. Detectives followed the vehicle and pulled it over when it began to weave over the center dividing line. The driver of the vehicle reportedly told detectives he bought methamphetamine from Vohsen.
When detectives went back to Vohsen’s home they found methamphetamine in plastic baggies, a mirror with a razor and methamphetamine in a plastic cup. A search warrant was then applied for.
While detectives seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, electronic scales and small baggies from the home, a buyer knocked on the door wanting to buy methamphetamine from Vohsen, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was previously arrested in February 2018 for distribution of a controlled substance.
