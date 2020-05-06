Police were at a Walgreens in Jefferson County Tuesday where they say a road rage shooting has occurred.

David Zufall mugshot 5/6/2020

David Zufall of House Springs is facing charges after investigators believe he shot a man following a road rage incident on Tuesday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Prosecutors have charged a man they say shot another man following a road rage incident in Jefferson County Tuesday.

David Zufall of House Springs is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened in a Walgreen's stores parking lot near the intersection of New Sugar Creek Road and Gravois, where the man was shot twice in the torso Tuesday evening.

Zufall was driving erratically on Highway 30 and cut off another driver who followed him into the parking lot, according to police. The two got into argument before the suspect fired multiple shots. 

The victim's son and daughter were inside the victim's car but were not hurt.

Police say Zufall remained at the scene and was arrested. A gun was recovered on the parking lot. He is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.