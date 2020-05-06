JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Prosecutors have charged a man they say shot another man following a road rage incident in Jefferson County Tuesday.
David Zufall of House Springs is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.
Police say the shooting happened in a Walgreen's stores parking lot near the intersection of New Sugar Creek Road and Gravois, where the man was shot twice in the torso Tuesday evening.
Zufall was driving erratically on Highway 30 and cut off another driver who followed him into the parking lot, according to police. The two got into argument before the suspect fired multiple shots.
The victim's son and daughter were inside the victim's car but were not hurt.
Police say Zufall remained at the scene and was arrested. A gun was recovered on the parking lot. He is currently being held without bond.
