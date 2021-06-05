WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The shelter in place order has been issued again in Wood River Saturday afternoon due to a rail car venting sulfuric acid three days prior.
Due to atmosphere changes at sunrise, a Code Red Shelter in Place was issued for the Little Italy neighborhood just south of Route 143 and Route 3 will temporarily close due to mitigation efforts on the railroad tracks.
Norfolk Southern Railroad was notified Wednesday afternoon that a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid was over pressurized and venting. The rail car was part of a group of five picked up from the Phillips 66 refinery and staged while awaiting pickup by KCS Railroad.
One worker was overcome by the venting fumes. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Throughout the night, Norfolk Southern personnel, hazmat crews and local first responders were on scene monitoring and accessing the situation.
"As they're monitoring the air around the areas they started noticing some levels that they were concerned about," said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells.
Two adjacent rail cars also began venting due to over pressurization. So, around 4 a.m. a shelter in place order was issued to residents in a neighborhood on the town's southwest side.
"So they called at 4:02 in the morning and said what was going on," said Jill Rosencrans.
The initial shelter in place order was for the area south of Route 143, west of Route 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road. Residents in the impacted area were advised to stay inside, turn off their HVAC and close windows. More than 430 homes and businesses were under the shelter in place order, which expired at 6 a.m. Friday.
After the shelter in place order was lifted, Route 3 was closed from Route 143 to Hawthorne due to a vapor cloud from the vented rail cars, Wood River police confirmed to News 4. The roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m.
Tracey Sorgea lives in the affected neighborhood and wasn't happy about the prospects of not having air conditioning.
"Do we really need to turn the air conditioning off? I said that's what it says! And it says it's a chemical leak or whatever so I think we probably need to. So it was a little unsettling that's for sure," she said.
Wood River firefighters sprayed water on the venting rail cars. The technique is known as a water curtain and it prevents the fumes from spreading to nearby neighborhoods. A fourth rail car began venting around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Norfolk Southern said the cars vented vapor as part of a safety mechanism to reduce built up pressure. Air quality readings have been conducted in the area and have returned to safe levels.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post was on the scene also assisting. In addition, Sixth Street south of Route 143 to Route 111 was closed as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.