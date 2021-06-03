WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A shelter in place order was activated for some residents in Wood River Thursday.
Wednesday afternoon Norfolk Southern Railroad was notified that a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid was over pressurized and venting. The rail car was part of a group of five picked up from the Phillips 66 refinery and staged while awaiting pickup by KCS Railroad. Throughout the night, Norfolk Southern personnel, hazmat crews and local first responders were on scene monitoring and accessing the situation.
Overnight, two adjacent rail cars also began venting to due to over pressurization. Then, around 4:30 a.m. Wood River officers issued a shelter in place order and firefighters started using a water curtain to keep the area safe. A fourth rail car began venting around 10 a.m.
The shelter in place Code Red was issued as a precaution for the area south of Route 143, west of Route 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road. Residents in the impacted area are advised to turn off their HVAC and close windows. More than 430 homes and businesses are under the shelter in place order.
Norfolk Southern said the cars are venting vapor as part of a safety mechanism to reduce built up pressure. Air quality readings have been conducted in the area and have returned to safe levels. It is unknown when the shelter in place order will be lifted, but the announcement will come from the Wood River Police Department.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post is on the scene also assisting. In addition, Sixth Street south of Route 143 to Route 111 is closed as a precaution.
A tank worker suffered an injury as a result of the leak. That person has been treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.