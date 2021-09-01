ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Before Ida struck Louisiana Sunday, some evacuees were already on their way to St. Louis. 10 rescue dogs and puppies arrived Wednesday, after the Animal Protective Association worked to get these pets to safety before overcrowded shelters in Louisiana were hit.
"Our shelter is already very full but when we were asked to help our partners in Louisiana of course we want to say yes, so we were able to quickly get some animals out to some foster homes, making room for these 10 pets that we brought from Louisiana," said Sarah Javier with the APA adoption center.
Now these pets will be put up for adoption to find their new St. Louis homes. If you want to become a foster or learn about adopting, click here.
