St Peters Golf Club shed on fire
News 4 Viewer

ST PETERS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A fire is reported at the St. Peters Golf Club on 200 Salt Lick Road.

Firefighters received a call around 5:30 p.m. of a maintenance shed on fire.

When crews arrived, the shed was 50 percent involved.

No injuries are reported.

News 4 is headed to the scene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.